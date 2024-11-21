Husband of woman killed in Seminole County carjacking indicted on federal charges

The husband of a woman who was killed during a deadly carjacking in Seminole County has been indicted by federal prosecutors, accused of actions that allegedly contributed to her tragic death.

Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas was carjacked in April in Winter Springs and later found dead in Osceola County. Federal authorities now say her husband, Miguel Aguasvivas, played a role in putting her in harm's way.

At the heart of the case is drug money. Investigators allege Katherine traveled from South Florida to Central Florida to collect $170,000 tied to drug trafficking.

Federal prosecutors announced this week that Miguel Aguasvivas has been indicted on a money laundering charge stemming from the investigation into his wife’s murder.

The case gained national attention after surveillance footage captured a masked suspect jumping out of a green car, carjacking another vehicle with Katherine still inside. Four suspects have since been arrested, and federal prosecutors took over the case in April.

U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg addressed the link between Miguel Aguasvivas and his wife’s death.

"Katherine Aguasvivas was put in harm’s way," Handberg said. "Anytime anyone is involved in drug trafficking, whether distributing drugs themselves or involved in money, what I've seen from over two decades as a federal prosecutor is iolence often goes hand in hand."

If convicted, Miguel Aguasvivas faces up to 20 years in federal prison. The case underscores the dangerous intersection of drug-related activity and violence, federal prosecutors said.

The investigation continues, with authorities determined to bring justice for Katherine Aguasvivas and hold all responsible parties accountable.

