Work finally underway to address Shadow Bay neighborhood flooding

After eight months of back-and-forth, work has begun to clear and replace a drainage pipe reportedly filled with cement by a woman living in the Shadow Bay neighborhood.

According to neighbors, after Diane Goglas sealed the drainage pipe in March, their neighborhood began flooding every time it rained.

"It’s been kind of a nightmare to be honest," said Jannell Taylor. "I bought my house, I closed the week before she did the concrete pour, and it’s been quite a year."



Goglas declined an on-camera interview, but told FOX 35’s Hannah Mackenzie the pipe she filled isn’t the root of the problem. According to Goglas, the issue lies within unpermitted work and a drainage pipe underneath her home.

Taylor, who lives across the street, does not agree.

"We’ve all been in court and seen the documents, seen the plats, which clearly show the easement, the pipes," Taylor said. "It’s not complicated; it’s not surprising I don’t know why she had to turn it into a big issue."

MORE STORIES:

According to Goglas, she is determined to meet the court-ordered January 8 compliance deadline to replace the pipe she filled but said the crew she hired ran into issues on Monday when they hit some pipes and wires. Goglas claims those pipes and wires should not have been there.

According to Taylor, the pipe and wire belonged to Goglas’ next-door neighbor.

"She’s cut both the internet line and the water line," Taylor said.

Taylor was house-sitting for that neighbor, and said it felt like with every step forward came two steps back.

"We’re all so excited to see the pipes come in, to see change happening, even to hear the extremely loud gas pump, thank god it means things are changing… but every step there has been an issue," Taylor said.

Goglas said the work should be finished by Friday, December 6. She estimates she has paid $60,000 out of pocket – not including court and attorney fees.

Residents in the Shadow Bay neighborhood are being faced with an 86% increase in annual HOA fees next year to cover legal fees on their end.

Goglas’ home is not part of the Shadow Bay HOA.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: