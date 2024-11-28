Seminole County judge suspended for inappropriate behavior in courtroom
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County Judge Wayne Culver has been suspended without pay for 60 days following accusations of inappropriate behavior on the bench.
The Florida Supreme Court issued its ruling Wednesday, nearly two years after the outburst occurred in 2022. The decision follows an investigation by a state panel into the incident.
During an April hearing, Culver apologized for his conduct. Court documents indicate he has since sought mental health counseling.