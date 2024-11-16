Silver Alert cancelled for missing Casselberry Man

Casselberry Police have released the following statement:

"James Martin, Jr was located by the Orange County Sheriff's Office this afternoon."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Silver Alert for James Martin Jr.

According to authorities, Martin Jr was last seen in the area of the 1400 block of Lake Shore Drive in Casselberry, Fla, wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts, and brown Crocs. Authorities believe he may be traveling in a 2015, red Volkswagen Beetle with a FL tag number Y47GXN. Authorities also believe there might be a bumper sticker on the left side of the vehicle's license plate.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James Martin Jr should contact FDLE or the Casselberry Police Department at 407-262-7606 or 911. You can also call 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774).

