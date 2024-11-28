Black Friday holiday hours for Central Florida malls and outlets

article

As Thanksgiving festivities are in full swing and bellies are stuffed, many are looking forward to Black Friday shopping.

Here is a list of the Black Friday hours for Central Florida malls and outlets.

Central Florida Malls

Mall at Millenia: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Florida Mall: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Altamonte Mall: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Volusia Mall: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Melbourne Square Mall: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Read more: What grocery stores will be open in Central Florida this Thanksgiving?

Central Florida Outlet malls

Orlando International Premium Outlets: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Tanger Outlets: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: