Black Friday holiday hours for Central Florida malls and outlets
ORLANDO, Fla. - As Thanksgiving festivities are in full swing and bellies are stuffed, many are looking forward to Black Friday shopping.
Here is a list of the Black Friday hours for Central Florida malls and outlets.
Central Florida Malls
- Mall at Millenia: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Florida Mall: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Altamonte Mall: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Volusia Mall: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Melbourne Square Mall: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Central Florida Outlet malls
- Orlando International Premium Outlets: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Tanger Outlets: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
