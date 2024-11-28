Expand / Collapse search

Black Friday holiday hours for Central Florida malls and outlets

Published  November 28, 2024 9:40am EST
ORLANDO, Fla. - As Thanksgiving festivities are in full swing and bellies are stuffed, many are looking forward to Black Friday shopping.

Here is a list of the Black Friday hours for Central Florida malls and outlets.

Central Florida Malls

  • Mall at Millenia: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Florida Mall: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Altamonte Mall: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Volusia Mall: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Melbourne Square Mall: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Central Florida Outlet malls

  • Orlando International Premium Outlets: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Tanger Outlets: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

