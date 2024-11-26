Son seeks justice 20 years after mother’s tragic death in Seminole County cold case

A grieving son is renewing his plea for answers two decades after the brutal death of his mother, Susan Perkins, in a crime that remains unsolved.

"She was literally everything. Everything you’d want in a mom and everything you’d want in a best friend," said Russ Wiginton, the son of the cold case victim.

The tragedy unfolded on Aug. 31, 2004, when Perkins, 34, was at a friend’s salon in Altamonte Springs. A man wearing a green army jacket, ski mask, and carrying a rifle entered, demanding money, according to retired detective Bill Nuzzi.

After forcing the women to hand over their purses, the suspect ordered them into Perkins’ car, drove them to a nearby bank, and made them withdraw money from an ATM. Despite attempts to escape, the women were forced into the car’s trunk.

"Susan knew about the emergency release in the trunk. She was able to reach up and open it," Nuzzi recalled.

Near Orange Drive and Boston Avenue, Perkins’ friend managed to jump out of the car. Perkins also tried to escape but lost her balance and fell, hitting her head on the pavement. The mother of two was later pronounced dead.

The suspect fled in Perkins’ red Ford Focus, later abandoning the vehicle less than a block from the kidnapping scene. Despite efforts to track him down, including analyzing grainy ATM footage and enhancing images with NASA’s help, no viable leads emerged.

"The suspect smelled like motor oil, but beyond that, we didn’t have much to go on," said Nuzzi. Limited technology, a lack of physical evidence, and complications from Hurricane Frances further hindered the investigation.

For Wiginton, who was just shy of 15 at the time, the loss was life-altering and inspired him to pursue a career in law enforcement.

"It’s hard to separate the reality of the situation from the emotions," he said. "I try to remember my mom for who she was, for the things she instilled in me. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without her."

The family holds onto hope for justice while taking solace in knowing that Perkins, an organ donor, made a lasting impact on others’ lives.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the case to contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department. A cash reward is being offered for tips leading to an arrest.

