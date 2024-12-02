Horse stuck in pond rescued by Seminole County Fire Rescue
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - First responders in Seminole County sprang into action Tuesday morning to rescue a horse named Pearl after she became stuck in a muddy pond.
Pearl, described as a large horse, required significant effort to free. The Seminole County Fire Rescue Animal Team used a harness and an excavator to lift her safely from the mud.
"We always feel good anytime we get to help somebody out, even when it comes to their animals," said SCFR Let. Elgin Myers. "We know a lot of times it’s an extension of their family, and we want to treat them just as we would anybody else."
The operation involved more than five trucks and nearly 15 firefighters. Pearl was successfully rescued, and no injuries were reported.
