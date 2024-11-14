Orlando Health to open new Lake Mary hospital in January

Orlando Health’s new hospital in Lake Mary is set to open in January, bringing expanded medical services to the area. FOX 35 News was invited on Thursday for a preview tour of the facility.

The hospital, located along Rinehart Road next to the existing Orlando Health Emergency Room, consists of two six-story towers and will feature 124 patient beds, six operating rooms, as well as imaging clinics and laboratory facilities.

Additionally, the new facility will include a specialized center for women and babies, addressing the growing demand for maternity and neonatal care in the region.

"We have leaned on our sister hospital, Winnie Palmer, who the community has really come to trust and love, and bring all of those quality services that the Women's Institute provides here in Lake Mary, said Rose Palmer, Assistant Vice President of Women's Services, Orlando Health.

Orlando Health officials say the hospital is designed to meet the health care needs of the Lake Mary community, providing accessible, comprehensive care close to home.

The hospital will feature a state-of-the-art acute care facility with labor and delivery services, three catheterization labs with specialized services, imaging, lab, pharmacy, dining, and a chapel.

