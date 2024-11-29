Seminole County firefighters assemble bikes for children in need
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County firefighters are assembling bicycles for local children in need, thanks in part to a generous grant from a local Walmart.
Fire Lt. Tom Mirisola said the unexpected funding boost allowed the team to significantly expand their efforts.
"I applied for an initial $250, and to my surprise, she called and said we gave you $1,500," Mirisola said. "So we’re able to triple, quadruple the bikes we got. We’ll probably be close to 200 bikes this year."
The bicycles are part of a larger holiday initiative, which includes collecting more than 1,000 toys for local families.
"It’s not just for the kids, it’s to alleviate some of that stress for the parents," Mirisola said.
The toy drive is a collaborative effort with The Sharing Center in Longwood and XL 106.7’s Baby DJ program.
Station 11 Engineer Rick Green said participating in the effort is rewarding.
"It’s easy, but it’s helping kids in need, so we’re all about it," Green said.
Some firefighters even brought their families to join in the effort.
"Just during these trying times, showing my kids how others out there are in need and helping those less fortunate," said Lt. Antoinette Loudermilk.
This marks the eighth year the department has organized the annual toy drive.
