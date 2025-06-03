Osceola deputies searching for missing 16-year-old girl

article

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on May 31.

Juliana Cuadra-Chacon was reported missing from the area of North Beaumont Avenue in Kissimmee, according to the sheriff’s office.

She is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall, weighing 95 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Juliana may be in danger and are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or call 911 immediately.

