Osceola deputies searching for missing 16-year-old girl
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on May 31.
Juliana Cuadra-Chacon was reported missing from the area of North Beaumont Avenue in Kissimmee, according to the sheriff’s office.
She is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall, weighing 95 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities said Juliana may be in danger and are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or call 911 immediately.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.