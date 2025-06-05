Marcos Lopez arrested: What happens if he's fired as Osceola County Sheriff?

The Brief Osceola County officials say no election will be held unless Sheriff Marcos Lopez is formally removed from office. If removed, a special election would take place during the August and November 2026 election cycle. The winner would serve the remainder of the term and could run again in 2028.



Despite the suspension of Sheriff Marcos Lopez, no special election will be held unless he is formally removed from office, according to the Osceola County Supervisor of Elections office.

A spokesperson for the office said Thursday that because Lopez has only been suspended and not removed, no immediate changes are required.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez was arrested on charges related to racketeering on Thursday morning, according to officials.

What would happen if Lopez was officially removed as sheriff?

What they're saying:

According to the Osceola County Supervisor of Elections office, if Lopez is officially removed from his position, it would trigger a special election that would coincide with the regularly scheduled primary and general elections in August and November 2026.

The winner of that special election would serve the remainder of Lopez’s term and would be eligible to run again in 2028.

Lopez was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis following his arrest on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

Why was Sheriff Marcos Lopez arrested?

What we know:

A multi-agency investigation led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and joined by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) was launched in 2023.

Officials say the investigation uncovered a criminal organization operating an illegal gambling enterprise throughout Central Florida, particularly in Lake and Osceola counties. Officials say the organization generated more than $21.6 million in illicit proceeds.

Following Lopez's election as Osceola County Sheriff in November 2020, investigators say he continued to advance the interests of the criminal organization and collected a portion of the illegal gambling proceeds for his involvement.

What's next:

Lopez is being charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering, according to officials with the Federal Department of Justice (FDOJ) and Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

Senior Assistant Statewide Prosecutors Colleen Monroe and Panagiota Papakos will prosecute the defendants in Florida's Fifth Judicial Circuit.

Lopez is currently being held in the Lake County Jail.

New interim sheriff appointed

What we know:

Christopher A. Blackmon has been appointed to Lopez's position, effective immediately.

Blackmon is the chief of the Florida Highway Patrol for the Central Florida region. He has worked in law enforcement for 35 years and oversees more than 850 troopers and 95 civilian employees.

He also leads immigration-related operations across all 67 counties in Florida.

Photo of Christopher Blackmon (Credit: FHP Orlando)

In his free time, he volunteers with groups like the Special Olympics, Clermont Little League, and Make-a-Wish. He has a college degree in Homeland Security from Vincennes University.

