Interim Osceola County Sheriff: We're going to get back to respect, trust

Christopher Blackmon, a leader at Florida Highway Patrol who was appointed to lead the Osceola County Sheriff's Office after the arrest and suspension of former sheriff Marcos Lopez, said one of his immediate goals is to ensure the agency's deputies and staff – and the community – know that there is not a systemic issue with the law enforcement agency.

"We're trying to ensure the employees here that this is not a systemic problem, this is a problem that occurred with the sheriff, and he has to answer for his charges," he said. Watch his full remarks in the video player above.

"It's very unsettling," Blackmon said.

"To the community, I can assure you we're going to do everything we can to get back to respect and trust in the sheriff's office."

The backstory:

Florida Gov. DeSantis suspended Marcos Lopez as Osceola County sheriff in an executive order on Thursday, and appointed Christopher Blackmon to the position, effective immediately.

Lopez – and four others – are accused of running an illegal gambling operation for years in Kissimmee, where people could play the lottery and slot machines.

Officials said the enterprise brought in more than $20 million over the years.

Lopez has been charged with two counts of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering, both felonies under Florida statutes.

In Florida, there are strict rules on the types of gambling, betting, and games that people can play – and the organizations and businesses that can operate those types of games. It's managed and overseen by the Florida Gaming Control Commission.

Lopez was booked on no bond and is expected to make his first appearance in front of a judge early Friday morning. He has not commented publicly, and it's unclear if he has an attorney representing him.

Who is Christopher Blackmon?

Christopher Blackmon serves as chief of troops, overseeing Florida Highway Patrol's Troops C, D, and K in Orlando, Tampa, and the Florida Turnpike.

He was promoted from Major to Chief in December 2023, according to an X post from FHP Orlando at the time. He oversees more than 850 FHP troopers and 95 civilian employees.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Blackmon has worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years.

He also leads immigration-related operations across all 67 counties in Florida, according to DeSantis' executive order.

In his free time, he volunteers with groups like the Special Olympics, Clermont Little League, and Make-a-Wish. He has a college degree in Homeland Security from Vincennes University.

Dig deeper:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: