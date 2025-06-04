Widow of slain Leesburg clerk still seeking answers 1 year after husband's killing

The Brief A Leesburg widow is still waiting for justice a year after her husband was shot at work. The accused killer is awaiting trial, but family members who allegedly helped him evade arrest were not charged. The victim’s wife says legal delays have stalled her healing.



A year after her husband was gunned down during a robbery at a Leesburg convenience store, Monique Shihadeh says the pain is still raw — and justice still feels far away.

What we know:

In May 2023, Monique Shihadeh’s husband, 51-year-old Raied Shihadeh, was shot and killed during a robbery at M&M Food Mart in Leesburg. The fatal shooting occurred less than an hour before his shift was scheduled to end.

The accused gunman, Alex Lopez, evaded police for weeks before being captured at a hotel in Kissimmee. He faces a murder charge, and his court proceedings are ongoing, with the next appearance expected later this month.

What we don't know:

The State Attorney’s Office has not released a full explanation of why charges were dropped against two women accused of helping Lopez hide: his sister, Breanna Lopez, and girlfriend, Kaili Dupuis. Shihadeh is waiting on the case report outlining that decision.

What they're saying:

Shihadeh was on FaceTime with her husband at the time of the shooting, an experience that has left her emotionally scarred. The trauma, compounded by the slow pace of legal proceedings, has prevented her from finding closure

"There’s not a moment in the day that I don’t think of that phone call," she said.

The accused gunman, Alex Lopez, was arrested after weeks on the run. Investigators eventually tracked him to a hotel in Kissimmee, where members of his family and his girlfriend were also accused of helping him hide. Lopez is charged with murder, and his case is ongoing.

"I just hate that it constantly takes so long for a family to get closure in a case, and that it takes so long to build a case," Shihadeh said. "The victims are always the ones that get the short end of the stick… and it’s criminals rights who are upheld."

