Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was arrested on Thursday on charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering, allegedly connected to an illegal gambling operation.

According to the criminal complaint and various statements, Lopez – and others – were allegedly involved in an illegal gambling house in Lake and Osceola countries for several years.

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Lopez as Osceola County Sheriff and appointed Christopher Blackmon, chief of Florida Highway Patrol, to replace him.

What they're saying:

"In 2023, a multi-agency investigation led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and joined by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) uncovered a criminal organization operating an illegal gambling enterprise throughout Central Florida, particularly in Lake and Osceola Counties," the Florida Attorney General's Office said in a statement.

"The organization generated more than $21.6 million in illicit proceeds. Following his election as Osceola County Sheriff in November 2020, Lopez continued to advance the interests of the criminal organization and collected a portion of the illegal gambling proceeds for his involvement."

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez mug shot

Sheriff Lopez was booked into the Lake County Jail. Shortly after, officials released his booking photo.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was arrested on Thursday morning on charges related to racketeering, according to officials. (Credit: Lake County Jail)

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: