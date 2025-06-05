Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez mug shot
Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was arrested on Thursday on charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering, allegedly connected to an illegal gambling operation.
According to the criminal complaint and various statements, Lopez – and others – were allegedly involved in an illegal gambling house in Lake and Osceola countries for several years.
Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Lopez as Osceola County Sheriff and appointed Christopher Blackmon, chief of Florida Highway Patrol, to replace him.
- Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez arrested on racketeering charges, officials say
- Who is Christopher Blackmon? FHP appointed Osceola County Sheriff
What they're saying:
"In 2023, a multi-agency investigation led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and joined by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) uncovered a criminal organization operating an illegal gambling enterprise throughout Central Florida, particularly in Lake and Osceola Counties," the Florida Attorney General's Office said in a statement.
"The organization generated more than $21.6 million in illicit proceeds. Following his election as Osceola County Sheriff in November 2020, Lopez continued to advance the interests of the criminal organization and collected a portion of the illegal gambling proceeds for his involvement."
Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez mug shot
Sheriff Lopez was booked into the Lake County Jail. Shortly after, officials released his booking photo.
Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was arrested on Thursday morning on charges related to racketeering, according to officials. (Credit: Lake County Jail)
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information gathered from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office website and shared by the Federal Department of Justice (FDOJ), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.