Storm batters St. Cloud with 60 MPH winds, uprooting trees and damaging homes

The Brief Severe storms with 60 mph wind gusts battered St. Cloud, Florida, on Thursday night, tearing roofs and toppling trees. Several homes and power lines were damaged, but no injuries were reported. City officials are urging residents to begin hurricane preparations now ahead of what’s expected to be an active season.



Strong winds from severe thunderstorms late Thursday caused widespread damage in St. Cloud, toppling trees, tearing off rooftops and knocking out power, just days ahead of the official start to hurricane season.

‘A dress rehearsal for hurricane season’

What we know:

Severe thunderstorms rolled through St. Cloud late Thursday, producing wind gusts up to 60 mph and large hail, according to the National Weather Service. The powerful winds peeled the aluminum roof off a home on Jersey Avenue and ripped away a screened-in patio. In other parts of the city, trees were toppled onto homes, power lines, and buildings—one of which was later declared unsafe. Despite the destruction, no injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released a full assessment of the damage or the number of homes affected. It remains unclear whether any residents have been displaced or if utility services have been fully restored across the impacted neighborhoods. Long-term recovery plans or insurance estimates have yet to be announced.

The backstory:

The storm struck just days before the official start of hurricane season, amplifying concerns about readiness. The National Weather Service had issued warnings ahead of the storm, but its force still caught some residents off guard. One family on Fifth Street narrowly avoided tragedy when a tree crashed down near their home moments after they fled with their grandchild.

Big picture view:

The storm has heightened awareness in St. Cloud about the need for early hurricane preparation. City officials are encouraging residents to trim trees and clear debris before more storms arrive. With forecasts predicting an active hurricane season, the damage is being viewed by some as an urgent reminder of the threats ahead.

What they're saying:

In one hard-hit neighborhood along Jersey Avenue, the aluminum roof of a home was peeled back by the storm’s force. Across the street from Lakefront Park, public works crews were seen removing a massive tree that had been threatening nearby homes and cars.

"There’s a lot of people that picnic across the street, and I was afraid that it may even hit a car, you know, as it’s going by," the homeowner said. "So I’m glad they went ahead and took it down."

Another tree fell near a home on Fifth Street and Missouri Avenue, knocking down power lines and sending a scare through one family.

"It came up so fast," a resident said. "Me and my wife were in the bedroom right there with the grandbaby. I seen the tree rocking back and forth. I yelled at her to get the baby out of the room, and as soon as I said that, that tree—it went over."

City officials say the recent storms serve as a wake-up call just ahead of hurricane season, which begins Sunday.

"Our public works crew — they've really been getting a dress rehearsal for hurricane season," one city official said. "They do predict that we’re going to have a very active season, so I would encourage our residents to take those steps now."

What you can do:

As cleanup continues, residents are being asked to place storm debris in their regular trash bins to make it easier for city crews to collect.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: