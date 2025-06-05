What gambling is legal and illegal in Florida?

The Brief Gambling in Florida is highly regulated, with only specific forms allowed, such as pari-mutuel wagering, tribal casino games, the Florida Lottery, and penny-ante games under strict conditions. Illegal activities include unlicensed slot machines, online gambling, unauthorized lotteries, and operating unlawful gambling houses, all prohibited under Chapter 849 of the Florida Statutes. Penalties vary by offense and can result in misdemeanor or felony charges, fines, or jail time.



Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was arrested Thursday on racketeering and conspiracy charges tied to an illegal gambling operation that generated over $21 million across Central Florida.

Gambling is largely restricted in Florida due to the state's constitutional and legislative framework.

What gambling activities are legal in Florida?

According to the Florida Gaming Control Commission, the following forms of gambling are legal in the state:

Pari-mutuel wagering on live and intertrack horse and jai-alai activities at licensed racetracks and jai-alai frontons.

Casino gambling, including slots and table games, on certain Indian tribal lands.

The Florida lottery games.

Poker and Dominoes played for money, but only in a licensed cardrooms

Penny-ante games including poker, pinochle, bridge, rummy, canasta, hearts, dominoes, and mah-jongg may be played outside a cardroom only if the winnings of any player in a single game do not exceed $10 in value.

Slot machine gaming at one of the eight licensed pari-mutuel facilities located in Miami-Dade or Broward Counties.

Bingo, sweepstakes, and drawings for chance, if they comply with state law.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office busted four illegal gambling businesses on June 13, 2024. (Photo: Lake County Sheriff's Office)

What gambling activities are illegal in Florida?

Under Chapter 849 of the Florida Statutes, the following activities are prohibited:

Unlicensed Slot Machines : Operating or possessing slot machines outside of authorized facilities, such as tribal casinos or licensed pari-mutuel venues in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, is illegal.

Unregulated Sports Betting : Engaging in sports betting, including bookmaking or wagering on athletic events, is prohibited unless conducted through authorized channels.

Unauthorized Lotteries and Raffles : Conducting lotteries or raffles without proper authorization is illegal.

Illegal Gambling Houses : Operating or maintaining a place for gambling activities without a license is a criminal offense.

Unlicensed Poker Games : Hosting poker games that involve a rake or house fee without proper licensing is unlawful.

Online Gambling : Participating in online casino games or poker through unlicensed platforms is prohibited.

Sweepstakes Parlors : Operating establishments that mimic casino games under the guise of sweepstakes promotions is illegal.

Illegal Bingo Operations: Conducting bingo games outside the scope of authorized charitable or nonprofit organizations is against the law.

Where are the legal gaming facilities in Florida?

The Florida Gaming Control Commission has a map on their website where all legal Florida gaming facilities are listed.

LINK: Locations

What Are the Penalties for Illegal Gambling in Florida?

In Florida, penalties for illegal gambling depend on the specific offense and the details of the case. Under Chapter 849 of the Florida Statutes, violations can range from misdemeanors to felonies and may result in significant fines, civil penalties, or imprisonment. For detailed information, consult Chapter 849 of the Florida Statutes, and consider speaking with an attorney for advice tailored to your situation.

Why was Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez arrested?

What we know:

A multi-agency investigation led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and joined by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) was launched in 2023.

Officials say the investigation uncovered a criminal organization operating an illegal gambling enterprise throughout Central Florida, particularly in Lake and Osceola counties. Officials say the organization generated more than $21.6 million in illicit proceeds.

Following Lopez's election as Osceola County Sheriff in November 2020, investigators say he continued to advance the interests of the criminal organization and collected a portion of the illegal gambling proceeds for his involvement.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez was arrested on charges related to racketeering on Thursday morning, according to officials. FOX 35 has learned he has been suspended and booked into the Lake County Jail.

What's next:

Lopez is being charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering, according to officials with the Federal Department of Justice (FDOJ) and Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

Senior Assistant Statewide Prosecutors Colleen Monroe and Panagiota Papakos will prosecute the defendants in Florida's Fifth Judicial Circuit.

Lopez is currently being held in the Lake County Jail.

