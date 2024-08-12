Man accused of threatening to 'explode everything' at Starbucks, McDonald's in Orange County

Stream FOX 35:

A man is accused of leaving threatening notes at various Starbucks and McDonald's locations throughout Orange County, saying he would "explode everything," according to court documents obtained by FOX 35.

Hashem Younis Hashem Hnaihen was indicted by a grand jury on four counts of threatened use of an explosive and one count of destruction of an energy facility after incidents that happened on June 25 and June 29 of this year, according to documents from the U.S. District Court of the Middle District of Florida.

Hnaihen allegedly "left a letter" at the following locations that said he would "explode everything here in whole America":

Starbucks in Orlando (June 25)

Starbucks in Winter Park (June 25)

McDonald's in Maitland (June 25)

Solar power generation facility in Wedgefield (June 29)

The indictment did not specify the address of these locations.

Additionally, on June 29, Hnaihen is accused of damaging more than $100,000 of property of the energy facility. This charge is considered a "federal crime of terrorism," according to the indictment.

Hnaihen was ordered to forfeit any explosive materials and used or intended to be used.

No other details were released at this time.

