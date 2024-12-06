Winter On The Avenue brings holiday cheer to Winter Park

Winter On The Avenue delighted residents and visitors on Friday evening.

FOX 35's John Brown was there as attendees enjoyed the holiday spirit with a tree-lighting ceremony, strolling carolers, a Hanukkah menorah lighting, s'mores, snow slides, and more.

The evening began in Central Park, just east of the Winter Park train station, with the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting. Winners of the Holiday Art Competition were recognized, followed by Rabbi Dovid Dubov of Chabad Orlando leading the menorah lighting ceremony to mark the start of Hanukkah.

Winter Park Mayor Sheila DeCiccio and Brown joined the community in counting down to light the Christmas tree, illuminating the park with festive cheer.