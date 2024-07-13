Winter Park officials search for missing teen with autism

Officials in Winter Park are searching for a missing 18-year-old with autism.

The Winter Park Police Department said Donavon Walker was last seen around 4 a.m. Saturday after a disagreement with his guardian.

He was last seen in the 1300 block of Morgan Stanley Avenue wearing a navy blue t-shirt with blue writing, blue jeans and possibly no shoes, according to a release.

Officials said he 6 feet 3 inches and weighs 250 pounds.

There is a concern for Walker as he is on the autism spectrum and may not ask for help, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Winter Park Police at 407-644-1313.