Winter Park man claims $1 million lottery prize after buying winning ticket at Orlando Walmart
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man from Winter Park is ringing in Labor Day Weekend with a cool $1 million prize!
Preston Legge is a recent Florida Lottery winner after claiming a winning $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular ticket. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.
Preston Legge claimed a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million. (Photo: Florida Lottery)
Legge purchased his winning ticket from Walmart at 902 Lee Road in Orlando, lottery officials said.
The $50 scratch-off game features two top prizes worth $1 million a year for life, and 234 prizes worth $1 million.
Congratulations, Preston!
