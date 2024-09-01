Winter Park man claims $1 million lottery prize after buying winning ticket at Orlando Walmart

Stream FOX 35:

A man from Winter Park is ringing in Labor Day Weekend with a cool $1 million prize!

Preston Legge is a recent Florida Lottery winner after claiming a winning $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular ticket. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Preston Legge claimed a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million. (Photo: Florida Lottery)

Legge purchased his winning ticket from Walmart at 902 Lee Road in Orlando, lottery officials said.

The $50 scratch-off game features two top prizes worth $1 million a year for life, and 234 prizes worth $1 million.

Congratulations, Preston!

