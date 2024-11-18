Florida couple prepares for second Blue Origin spaceflight

A Florida couple is preparing to return to space with Blue Origin, marking their second journey aboard Jeff Bezos’ private space company.

Marc and Sharon Hagle, of Winter, who first blasted off in 2022 on a Blue Origin New Shepard rocket, were announced as part of the six-person crew for the company’s ninth human spaceflight. The rocket will launch from Texas, though a date has not yet been set.

Sharon Hagle described her first spaceflight as transformative.

"It is the most emotional and spiritual journey I have ever been on," she said. "When you see how tiny and small our planet is and how thin that atmosphere is, it takes your breath away. And it changes you."

Blue Origin has not confirmed whether the Hagles will fly aboard a new rocket and capsule or the same one used in 2022.

The Hagles, long-time supporters of space exploration, are among a growing number of private citizens experiencing space travel as part of Blue Origin’s commercial flights.

