Sarah Boone trial: Jury selected in Winter Park suitcase murder trial

A jury has been selected and sworn-in in the trial against Sarah Boone, the Florida woman accused of killing her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, in Feb. 2020 by locking him inside a suitcase during an apparent drunken game of hide-and-seek inside their Winter Park apartment.

The jury consists of six primary jurors and eight alternate jurors. Opening statements are expected to begin Friday morning at 9 a.m. The trial is expected to last at least three weeks.

On Thursday, Judge Michael Kraynick and the court had all jurors and alternates sworn in.

Judge Kraynick delivered instructions to the jury, including the second-degree murder charge against Sarah Boone, the trial process, and courtroom rules. Jurors were ordered not to discuss the case outside the courtroom, not to look up any information on the case, where to report potential violations, and ordered cell phones turned off (not on silent or vibrate) when the trial is in session, which are generally standard courtroom rules.

More than 150 people were interviewed by the prosecution and defense on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. One challenge for both sides was the high-profile nature of the case and ensuring an impartial jury.