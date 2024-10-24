Sarah Boone Trial: Boyfriend who died in suitcase told officers Boone 'snaps out of nowhere' prior to death

A new development emerged Thursday in the "suitcase murder" trial of Sarah Boone, as videos featuring Jorge Torres before his death were presented in court.

The footage, taken from Boone's phone, reveals a history of abuse between the couple.

During the prosecution's rebuttal, they utilized body camera videos from a previous police call to their home. In the footage, Torres is heard saying, "My heart is I don’t want to be in trouble, but [expletive] if I’m tired of being beaten up."

Boone is accused of zipping Torres into a suitcase and leaving him to die in 2020, but she claims he had been abusing her for years prior to that incident.

For the first time, Torres' perspective is captured in the body camera video, where he explains, "She snaps out of nowhere," adding "she hits me, and I’m the one who gets locked up."

The state also called a psychiatrist to testify, who stated that she could not diagnose Boone with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), contrary to the claims made by the defense.

Closing arguments are expected to take place on Friday, after which the jury will receive the case. A verdict could be reached by Friday evening.

