Winter Park man riding scooter killed in Orange County, authorities say

A Winter Park man was killed Saturday evening when the scooter he was riding was struck by a vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. near Palmetto Avenue and Sandscove Court.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the scooter was traveling northbound in the southbound bike lane of Palmetto Avenue, south of Sandscove Court. The driver of a 2006 Ford Expedition was traveling southbound on Palmetto Avenue when he went to make a right-hand turn onto a private driveway. According to the FHP report, the front of the SUV then made contact with the scooter.

The FHP report goes on to say the driver of the scooter was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The 44-year-old driver was not wearing a helmet.

The Expedition's driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.