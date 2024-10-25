Sarah Boone trial live: Closing arguments to begin, jury could begin deliberations Friday

Closing arguments in the Sarah Boone murder trial are set to begin Friday, which means the case could soon be in the hands of the jury. State prosecutors plan to finish their rebuttal. The defense will have an opportunity to respond, though it's unclear if it will.

Boone is charged with second-degree murder in the Feb. 2020 death of her boyfriend, Jorge Torres. The Florida woman is accused of zipping Torres in a suitcase during a drunken game of hide-and-seek, hitting him with a bat, and then leaving him inside the suitcase overnight until he died.

Prosecutors argued that Boone killed Torres with malicious intent and to punish him. The defense has argued that their relationship was abusive at the hands of Torres, and that Boone suffers from Battered Spouse Syndrome.

Watch live: FOX 35 is streaming the trial gavel-to-gavel in the FOX Local app (available on mobile and on smart TVs), on FOX35Orlando.com, and on YouTube. Join FOX 35's Garrett Wymer and Stephanie Buffamone for trial coverage.

On Thursday, new videos showed previous incidents between Boone and Torres where police were called due to alleged violations of a no-contact order between the two. It's also one of the first times that Torres' perspective has been shown.

SARAH BOONE TRIAL: CLICK HERE TO VIEW TRIAL MOMENTS, HIGHLIGHTS, EXPERT TESTIMONY

In the video shown, Torres is seated in the back of a patrol car and tells the deputy that Boone "snaps" out of nowhere and often hits him. In another video, Torres is seen smashing a TV multiple times with a bat.

At the center of the case are two separate videos recorded 11 minutes apart on Sarah Boone's cell phone of Torres inside the zipped suitcase, calling out her name repeatedly and telling her that he cannot breathe.

Content warning: The video may be disturbing and difficult to watch.

Here is a snippet from one of the videos:

Torres: "Sarah. Sarah."

Boone: "For everything you've done to me."

Torres: "Sarah."

Boone: "For everything you've done to me."

Torres: "Sarah"

Boone: "(expletive) you!

Torres: "Sarah"

Boone: "(expletive) you!"

Torres: "Sarah."

Boone: "That's my name. Don't wear it out."

Torres: "Sarah, I can't (explective) breathe baby. Seriously."

Boone: "Yeah, that's what you do when you choke me."

Torres: "Sarah…Sarah…Sarah…Sarah, I can't breathe baby."

Boone: "That's on you. That's on you."

Torres: "Sarah."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: