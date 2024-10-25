Expand / Collapse search

Sarah Boone trial live: Closing arguments to begin, jury could begin deliberations Friday

By , , and
Published  October 25, 2024 6:33am EDT
Sarah Boone Trial: News & updates
FOX 35 Orlando

Closing arguments in the Sarah Boone murder trial are set to begin Friday, which means the case could soon be in the hands of the jury. State prosecutors plan to finish their rebuttal. The defense will have an opportunity to respond, though it's unclear if it will.

Boone is charged with second-degree murder in the Feb. 2020 death of her boyfriend, Jorge Torres. The Florida woman is accused of zipping Torres in a suitcase during a drunken game of hide-and-seek, hitting him with a bat, and then leaving him inside the suitcase overnight until he died.

Prosecutors argued that Boone killed Torres with malicious intent and to punish him. The defense has argued that their relationship was abusive at the hands of Torres, and that Boone suffers from Battered Spouse Syndrome.

Watch live: FOX 35 is streaming the trial gavel-to-gavel in the FOX Local app (available on mobile and on smart TVs), on FOX35Orlando.com, and on YouTube. Join FOX 35's Garrett Wymer and Stephanie Buffamone for trial coverage. 

Jorge Torres: "She's the one who hits me"

Live video feed of Sarah Boone's trial. Sarah Boone is accused of killing her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, in Feb. 2020 by zipping him up in a suitcase during a drunken game of hide-and-seek. Torres was found dead in the suitcase the next day. Sarah Boone claims Torres' death was in self-defense.

On Thursday, new videos showed previous incidents between Boone and Torres where police were called due to alleged violations of a no-contact order between the two. It's also one of the first times that Torres' perspective has been shown.

SARAH BOONE TRIAL: CLICK HERE TO VIEW TRIAL MOMENTS, HIGHLIGHTS, EXPERT TESTIMONY

In the video shown, Torres is seated in the back of a patrol car and tells the deputy that Boone "snaps" out of nowhere and often hits him. In another video, Torres is seen smashing a TV multiple times with a bat.

Psychiatrist: Photos don't show who the aggressor is

Live video feed of Sarah Boone's trial. Sarah Boone is accused of killing her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, in Feb. 2020 by zipping him up in a suitcase during a drunken game of hide-and-seek. Torres was found dead in the suitcase the next day. Sarah Boone claims Torres' death was in self-defense.

Sarah Boone Trial: 911 calls from no contact order

Live video feed of Sarah Boone's trial. Sarah Boone is accused of killing her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, in Feb. 2020 by zipping him up in a suitcase during a drunken game of hide-and-seek. Torres was found dead in the suitcase the next day. Sarah Boone claims Torres' death was in self-defense.

Sarah Boone 'snaps out of nowhere' Jorge Torres says in video

The defense for Sarah Boone rested its case on Thursday, which means closing arguments are set for Friday. Depending how long that takes, the case could be put in the hands of the jury as early as Friday. On Thursday, bodycam videos showing interactions with detectives between Jorge Torres and Boone were shown. It showed the two of them seemingly intoxicated. In another, Torres claims Boone "snaps" and hits him "all the time."

At the center of the case are two separate videos recorded 11 minutes apart on Sarah Boone's cell phone of Torres inside the zipped suitcase, calling out her name repeatedly and telling her that he cannot breathe.

Content warning: The video may be disturbing and difficult to watch.

New evidence released in Sarah Boone case

Sarah Boone is accused of killing her boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr., in Feb. 2020 inside their home in Winter Park after allegedly locking him inside a suitcase. Boone told deputies that she and Torres were playing a game of hide-and-seek and that she fell asleep. When she woke up, she said she found her boyfriend dead in the suitcase. The Florida State Attorney's Office released video allegedly recorded on Boone's cell phone that appears to show a conversation between her and Torres. Content warning: This video may be graphic and disturbing to some.

Here is a snippet from one of the videos:

  • Torres: "Sarah. Sarah."
  • Boone: "For everything you've done to me."
  • Torres: "Sarah."
  • Boone: "For everything you've done to me."
  • Torres: "Sarah"
  • Boone: "(expletive) you! 
  • Torres: "Sarah"
  • Boone: "(expletive) you!"
  • Torres: "Sarah."
  • Boone: "That's my name. Don't wear it out."
  • Torres: "Sarah, I can't (explective) breathe baby. Seriously."
  • Boone: "Yeah, that's what you do when you choke me." 
  • Torres: "Sarah…Sarah…Sarah…Sarah, I can't breathe baby."
  • Boone: "That's on you. That's on you."
  • Torres: "Sarah."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: