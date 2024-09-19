Winter Park to start charging people to charge electric vehicles

The City of Winter Park says inconsiderate drivers have ruined it for everyone else when it comes to using the city's EV charging stations, which have been around for 12 years.

The city says they've gotten increasing complaints about people leaving their electric vehicles plugged-in well after they're fully charged, sometimes even overnight.

"Five or ten hours, for sure. That's a little excessive, you should definitely have a limit," agreed Jaymme Ponder, who works in Winter Park.

Starting November 1, people will have to pay a dollar for every 20 minutes of charging time up to three hours. After three hours, you'll have to pay ten dollars an hour to charge your EV.

"Use it responsibly, use it in moderation, as you need it," said Ernie Albino, who works in Winter Park.

Winter Park will be one of many cities to charge for charging, including Dunedin, Green Acres, Celebration, and Jacksonville Beach.

The city says police will also be keeping an eye out. citing non-EV drivers using the spaces, or electric vehicles parked in the spaces, but not plugged-in. John Donohue, who lives in Winter Park, said it was all about courtesy.

"I think it's necessary. It's inconvenient, you know, but I think it's necessary, it's a good thing."

