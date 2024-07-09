Expand / Collapse search

These are the best downtown areas in Florida: Did your city make the list?

By Christie St. VIl
Published  July 9, 2024 10:00am EDT
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

Challenges still face downtown Orlando businesses

The City of Orlando says that while 47 businesses have closed downtown since 2023, 58 have opened. However, vacant storefronts are everywhere downtown. FOX 35 News spoke with different stakeholders about the problems facing downtown Orlando; each one cited different challenges businesses are facing.

If you are a Floridan or a tourist looking for something to do besides going to a theme park or the beach, then you may want to check out these downtown areas.  

According to WorldAtlas, the Sunshine State has some of the best downtown areas that "deliver great vacation and getaway experiences." 

RELATED: Orlando is the best US destination for a staycation: report

"From ritzy shopping in Naples and Palm Beach to wandering the historic and well-preserved streets of St. Augustine and Micanopy, each location contributes uniquely to Florida's appeal as a tourist destination," WorldAtlas said about its list. 

Here are eight of the best downtown areas in Florida, according to WorldAtlas

  • Naples
  • St. Augustine
  • Winter Park
  • Winter Garden
  • Key West
  • Palm Beach
  • DeLand
  • Micanopy

RELATED: These 5 Florida cities rank among the worst to buy a home in the next 5 years: report

Click here to read the full report. 