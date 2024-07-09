These are the best downtown areas in Florida: Did your city make the list?

If you are a Floridan or a tourist looking for something to do besides going to a theme park or the beach, then you may want to check out these downtown areas.

According to WorldAtlas, the Sunshine State has some of the best downtown areas that "deliver great vacation and getaway experiences."

"From ritzy shopping in Naples and Palm Beach to wandering the historic and well-preserved streets of St. Augustine and Micanopy, each location contributes uniquely to Florida's appeal as a tourist destination," WorldAtlas said about its list.

Here are eight of the best downtown areas in Florida, according to WorldAtlas:

Naples

St. Augustine

Winter Park

Winter Garden

Key West

Palm Beach

DeLand

Micanopy

