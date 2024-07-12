Expand / Collapse search

Florida woman's dash cam shows tractor trailer overturn near I-4 in Winter Park

By
Published  July 12, 2024 9:24am EDT
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

Truck overturns before getting on I-4

Dash cam video shows a tractor-trailer overturning as it attempted to get on I-4 in Winter Park on Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida woman's dash cam captured the moment a tractor-trailer overturned as it attempted to get onto I-4 in Winter Park on Friday. 

The crash happened near I-4 in Winter Park and caused a roadblock near Lee Road on Friday, officials said. 

The truck was preparing to get on I-4 eastbound when it suddenly flipped over on its side. 

The video shows the woman immediately hanging up the phone to call 911 about the incident. A sedan was also involved in the crash. 

Injuries were reported in the crash, but no one was transported. 

No other details have been released. 