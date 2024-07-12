Florida woman's dash cam shows tractor trailer overturn near I-4 in Winter Park
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida woman's dash cam captured the moment a tractor-trailer overturned as it attempted to get onto I-4 in Winter Park on Friday.
The crash happened near I-4 in Winter Park and caused a roadblock near Lee Road on Friday, officials said.
The truck was preparing to get on I-4 eastbound when it suddenly flipped over on its side.
The video shows the woman immediately hanging up the phone to call 911 about the incident. A sedan was also involved in the crash.
Injuries were reported in the crash, but no one was transported.
No other details have been released.