Large police presence in Winter Park on Wymore Road

Stream FOX 35:

A large police presence was reported in Winter Park on Friday afternoon.

The Winter Park Police Department said an active police investigation has prompted road closures on northbound Wymore Road from Lee Road to Kennedy Boulevard.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes and expect delays in the area.

SKYFOX flew over the area, which is near the Fields BMW Winter Park car dealership, where about a dozen law enforcement vehicles were scattered across the street.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: