Popular Farm & Haus restaurant in Winter Park permanently closes: 'It's been a beautiful journey'

Farm & Haus, a popular brunch spot located in Winter Park, is no longer open for business.

The owners of the family-owned restaurant, known for its delicious breakfasts, lunches and more, shared their decision to close the doors of its all-day cafe on social media.

On Sept. 5, owners Patrick and Brittany pinned a goodbye letter on Instagram, thanking the community for their "love and support" during their 10 years in the food industry.

The couple cited changes in priorities and the widespread challenges facing small businesses as the factors behind their decision to close.

"It’s been a beautiful journey full of the highest highs, and also the lowest lows. Throughout these 10 years, we started and grew our family, welcoming 3 little ones. We met and formed community with so many of you, both inside the industry and out- many of whom we now call our dearest friends. We were recognized and awarded. We got to experience things like meeting celebrity chefs, actors, musicians and athletes- all in the name of a shared love of wholesome, healthy food," the post read.

"However, as time and experience does, we have grown and our priorities have changed. It is no longer just about us, but is now about our family, which every decision is made for.With that said, the past year and a half has been the most challenging time that we have faced both personally and professionally- and we’re not alone. Make no mistake, it is a tough time for small business owners everywhere."

The family first launched their business in Sept. 2014 as a dinner delivery service, providing healthy, homemade meals for busy Orlando area families.

The business quickly grew and later secured a spot at East End Market in Orlando before opening its Winter Park location in 2022.

"THANK YOU to each of you for your love and support throughout the years. THANK YOU to our staff from day one to the end- for your trust, your support, and for being on this wild ride right alongside us. We’ll always cherish our memories together," the couple said.