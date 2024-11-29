Orlando Pride defender Carrie Lawrence announces retirement

article

Orlando Pride defender Carrie Lawrence announced her retirement from professional soccer on Friday.

Lawrence, a native of Orlando and University of Central Florida alumna, spent her entire National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) career with the Pride, recording 33 appearances and two assists across all competitions since joining as a training player in 2019.

"Carrie means so much to this Club but also means so much to the city of Orlando," said Haley Carter, the Pride’s vice president of soccer operations and sporting director. "Her perseverance to battle back from injuries and constant positive energy epitomize the kind of players we want to represent this Club."

Lawrence, 26, reflected on her journey with gratitude, "After giving my whole life to this sport, I am extremely blessed and grateful to announce my retirement," she said. "Winning the Shield and the Championship this year is more than I could have dreamed. Orlando will forever be home."

Lawrence made her professional debut on September 19, 2020, playing the full 90 minutes in a 0-0 draw against the North Carolina Courage.

She recorded a goal-line clearance in that match, showing what she brought to the team.

At UCF, Lawrence was a three-year letterwinner from 2016 to 2018, making 49 appearances and earning Second Team All-American Athletic Conference honors in her senior year.

The Pride concluded the 2024 season as NWSL Shield and Championship winners, a fitting end to Lawrence’s career.

The club expressed gratitude for her contributions and pledged ongoing support as she transitions to her next chapter.