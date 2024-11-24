Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer invites the community to come out and honor the Orlando Pride's historic NWSL win

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer is inviting the community to parade to celebrate the history-making Orlando Pride's NWSL championship win.

The parade will take place Monday, November 25, 2024, and run through downtown Orlando.

On Saturday, the Orlando Pride became Orlando's first professional sports team to win a major league trophy when they defeated the Washington Spirit 1 to 0.

The parade steps off at 4:30 p.m. and heads down Orange Avenue, starting at Central Boulevard. Parade participants will include the champion Orlando Pride players, the Walt Disney World's Main Street Philharmonic, and special guests. There will be giveaways as the parade makes its way to Orlando City Hall.

Festivities will continue at the conclusion of the parade with a celebration ceremony outside Orlando City Hall. Pride fans will also get their first look at the NWSL Championship trophy.

"This victory is not just for the Orlando Pride, it's for the entire city. Our community has stood behind this team every step of the way, and we can’t wait to show them how much we appreciate their hard work and dedication. This parade and celebration are opportunities for all of us to come together and celebrate this incredible achievement," said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

Those attending the parade and celebration are encouraged to avoid traffic by utilizing SunRail via the Church Street or LYNX Central stations, riding LYNX or using a bike or scooter.

Road closures associated with the parade can be expected between 3:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Orange Avenue.

Parade Details:

Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

Time: Parade begins at 4:30 p.m.

Route: Orange Avenue, starting at Central Boulevard

Final Destination: City Hall, 400 South Orange Avenue

