Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and D.C. Mayor place friendly wager on NWSL championship

article

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser have made a friendly wager ahead of the National Women’s Soccer League Championship match between the Orlando Pride and the Washington Spirit.

The two teams will face off Saturday night in Kansas City, with Orlando seeking its first league title.

Under the terms of the wager, the losing city will light up a landmark in the winning team’s colors.

If the Spirit win, the iconic fountain at Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando will glow yellow.

If the Pride claim victory, Washington’s Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge will shine purple in celebration.

"The Pride have had a record-breaking season and made history time and time again," Dyer said. "I have full confidence that they will make even more history on Saturday night. I am happy to make this friendly wager with Mayor Bowser and look forward to seeing Orlando’s championship victory recognized in our nation’s capital."

The Pride’s appearance in the NWSL Championship marks a significant moment for Orlando, which is vying for its first major league championship across all professional sports.

Kickoff for the match is set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.