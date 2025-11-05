Orlando Pride to host Seattle Reign in playoff rematch Friday night

The Brief The Orlando Pride face the Seattle Reign at home Friday in a first-round playoff match. It’s the club’s second straight postseason appearance after finishing fourth in the standings. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. at Inter&Co Stadium on a busy night for Orlando sports fans.



The Orlando Pride are back in the NWSL playoffs for the second straight year and will host the Seattle Reign on Friday night in a first-round, win-or-go-home matchup at Inter&Co Stadium.

It’s the first time in club history the Pride have reached the postseason in consecutive seasons.

The backstory:

Orlando finished the regular season with 11 wins and 40 points, edging Seattle by one point to clinch the No. 4 seed and home-field advantage.

The Pride secured their playoff spot with a draw against Seattle in the regular-season finale — setting up a quick rematch.

The season has been an up-and-down one for the defending champions, who endured a nine-match win-less streak over the summer before finishing strong in their final stretch.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Friday at Inter&Co Stadium.

What You Need To Know:

The matchup comes on a busy night for Orlando sports fans, with the UCF football team and the Orlando Magic also hosting home games. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and plan for heavy traffic downtown.