Orlando Pride’s new star Barbra Banda speaks exclusively with FOX 35

The Orlando Pride are on a five-game winning streak and at the top of the standings.

They beat Louisville over the weekend, 1 to 0.

The lone goal was from their newest star, Barbra Banda. Banda is the second most expensive player in the history of women’s football after securing a major deal to come play for the Pride.

FOX 35’s Amanda McKenzie caught up with her at the Pride’s practice fields for her first one-on-one interview since joining the team.

Banda has only been in the Orlando area for about one month now since transferring from Shanghai.

"It’s a good challenge for me to be here and to experience a different league," Banda said. "I’ve played in China, I’ve played in Spain. I think the competition here is very high and I takes someone to be hard-working."

She was born and raised in Zambia, and now at 24 years old, has become an international soccer star playing in Europe and Asia, and now she is sporting purple for the Orlando Pride.

"It’s one of the most amazing teams," Banda said. "The girls and the staff are always good to me and I think I’m adapting so well."

The signing of Banda to the team is one of the largest all-in investments of a player in the National Women’s Soccer League history.

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 31: Barbra Banda of Zambia celebrates after scoring her team's second goal from the penalty spot during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group C match between Costa Rica and Zambia at Waikat Expand

She has been labeled a world-class talent for her performance in the Olympics, World Cup and Chinese Women’s Super League.

She will return to the Olympics this summer representing her home country of Zambia.

"It has never been easy for me, but I can only thank God for everything I’m doing now," she said. "So I think my transition here is very good and I’m happy to be here."

While she hasn’t had time to be a tourist in Orlando yet, she said she is focusing on their soccer schedule and looks forward to exploring her new home in the future.

The Orlando Pride take on the Bay Football Club on Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Inter&Co Stadium.