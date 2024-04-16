Zambian International Barbra Banda joins Orlando Pride in 'blockbuster deal'

The Orlando Pride secured a major acquisition last month by signing Zambian international Barbra Banda in a blockbuster deal with the Chinese Women’s Super League outfit Shanghai Shengli FC.

Banda's move to the Pride, facilitated by a transfer fee totaling $740,000, includes a four-year contract extension through the 2027 season, financed with allocation money. The agreement also features a negotiated sell-on clause for potential future Banda transfers.

This high-profile signing represents one of the most significant investments in a player in the history of the National Women’s Soccer League.

"We've always aimed to elevate the Orlando Pride into a championship-caliber force within the NWSL, and we believe that investing in the world’s premier players is crucial to achieving that goal," stated Orlando Pride Owner and Chairman Mark Wilf. "Barbra Banda brings an elevated level of technical prowess, physicality, and speed to our offensive line-up, making her an electrifying addition to our roster."

Haley Carter, Orlando Pride's VP of Soccer Operations and General Manager, expressed gratitude for the Wilf family's faith in the team's leadership and their endorsement of the sizable investment in Banda. Carter applauded Shanghai Shengli FC for their collaboration in facilitating the transfer, underscoring their pivotal role in nurturing Banda's talent.

Banda, a natural-born goal-scorer who celebrated her 24th birthday this month, played a pivotal role for Shanghai Shengli FC in 2023, netting 16 goals and providing five assists. Her stellar performance saw her clinch the CWSL Golden Boot for the season.

Reflecting on her move to Orlando, Banda expressed excitement about joining a prestigious club within one of the world's most competitive leagues. "Since my initial conversation with the club and General Manager, I knew that Orlando Pride was where I wanted to be," Banda remarked. "I eagerly anticipate meeting my new teammates and contributing to our shared pursuit of success and silverware."

Banda's rise to prominence extends beyond her club accolades. She made history at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics at the international level by becoming the first player to score consecutive hat-tricks and securing Zambia's maiden victory at a FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023.