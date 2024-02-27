Orlando Pride gets 2 new uniform kits as part of historic league-wide refresh

For the first time in National Women's Soccer League history, the entire league is receiving a kit reset, according to a press release.

The Orlando Pride will be receiving two new kits, called The Citrus Kit and the Phoenix Kit, the release stated.

One of the Orlando Pride's new kits, The Citrus Kit. (Photo: Orlando Pride)

The team said The Citrus Kit will reflect Florida's prominent citrus industry, while The Phoenix Kit will retain and display the team's iconic purple and blue scheme.

One of the Orlando Pride's new kits, The Phoenix Kit. (Photo: Orlando Pride)

These redesigns are part of a league-wide refresh by Nike, according to the release. They say that the new kits will individually reflect each club's identity and create new energy around the clubs and the league.

Replicas of both kits are on sale and can be found here.

The Pride will formally unveil both new kits at 6 p.m. Wednesday at "The Kit Party," hosted at the Orlando Regional History Center.