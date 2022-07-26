Suspected DUI driver crashes into FHP patrol car in Orange County
A suspected DUI driver was arrested for slamming into the back of a marked Florida Highway Patrol car early Thursday, according to troopers.
Snake hunters in Florida find massive 104-pound Burmese python near Big Cypress National Preserve
Imagine this: You're driving along the outskirts of a nature preserve, and suddenly you spot something slithering across the ground. But, it's not something small that's slithering, it's actually an 18-foot, 104-pound snake.
Naked Florida man with machete accused of trying to steal another man's clothes
A naked Florida man who was armed with a machete when he allegedly tried to steal another man's clothes was arrested Monday morning at a DeLand gas station, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.
Florida man takes joyride in stolen construction equipment, leaving 'path of destruction': deputies
A homeless Florida man reportedly stole a machine from a construction site in Flagler County over the weekend and took it on a joyride to Beverly Beach, leaving behind a "path of destruction," according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.
Man arrested for climbing into Orlando Wendy's drive-thru window, stealing cash, police say
A man who Orlando police say was caught on camera nearly two months ago climbing through a Wendy's drive-thru window and stealing the cash drawer has been arrested.
8 arrested in illegal Central Florida cockfighting operation, deputies say
Seven men and a teenager in Central Florida were arrested for their alleged involvement in an illegal cockfighting operation at an Ocala home Saturday.
Florida football player commits to University of Florida while holding two live alligators
A Florida football player may have made the biggest decision of his athletic career – committing to play for the University of Florida over Alabama and Tennessee – and he decided to announce his decision in a very Florida way.
Florida man found with dagger in his shoe during security screening at DeLand courthouse, deputies say
A man in Florida was found to have a dagger hidden in his shoe during a security screening at the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
Recognize him? Florida man accused of recording woman in Kohl's dressing room
Police are looking for a Central Florida man they say was recording a woman in a dressing room stall at a Kohl's store in Orange City.
Florida man decapitated pet parakeet with hands in front of owner, police say
A Florida man staying at a home in Palm Bay is accused of decapitating a parakeet with his bare hands in front of the bird's owner, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.
Florida man bites off another man's finger during fight at Summerall Park, police say
A Central Florida man accused of biting off a man's finger during a fight at Summerall Park in Tavares was arrested Sunday, according to an affidavit.