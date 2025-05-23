Video: Baby alligator stolen from Florida business

The Brief A surveillance video shows a man stealing a baby alligator from a Port Richey business early May 19 by wrapping it in cloth and fleeing on a bicycle. Pasco County deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.



Pasco County deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing a baby alligator from a business along U.S. Highway 19 early Monday morning.

What we know:

According to the sheriff’s office, the theft occurred around 3:50 a.m. on May 19 in the 10500 block of U.S. 19. Surveillance footage shows an unidentified man using a device to capture a baby alligator, wrapping it in a white cloth, and leaving the area on a blue bicycle.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 20 to 30 years old, with a beard and mustache.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hat, a blue and white plaid long-sleeve shirt over a black undershirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is urged to contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488, referencing case number 25016786, or submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips. Deputies have also released video footage of the incident to assist in the investigation.

