Florida golf course hit with $100K in damages over 'donut' joyride, police say

The Brief A golf club is picking up the pieces after one of its greens was damaged over the weekend. The Hole 2 green was significantly damaged by someone suspected of performing "donuts." The golf club estimated the damage to be more than $150,000.



There are rules in the game of golf: keep up with the pace of play, try to keep the ball in the fairway, and be kind to the course.

Those rules were seemingly thrown out the window over the weekend after someone apparently went on a damaging joyride on the second hole green at The Club at Venetian Bay in New Smyrna Beach.

What we know:

New Smyrna Beach Police responded to the golf club on Sunday morning after employees found one of the greens significantly damaged.

An employee noticed the damage around 6:30 a.m. and then contacted one of their supervisors, who then contacted police. Employees believe someone drove onto the course and did several "donuts," creating deep tire tracks and sending dirt flying.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ General view of the damage on Hole 2 at The Club at Venetian Bay. Photo: New Smyrna Beach Police Department.

The employee estimated some 7,000 square feet of turf was damaged. The Club estimated the cost of the repair to be more than $150,000, plus loss of revenue while the hole is repaired.

Police said someone in the area reported seeing a pickup truck performing donuts on the course around 3:30 a.m., but was unable to provide a description because the vehicle was so far away.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the damage is asked to contact New Smyrba Beach Police at PDTIPS@cityofnsb.com.