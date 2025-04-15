Florida man arrested for cocaine trafficking, police seize 2 kilos: officials

A Florida man was arrested over the weekend in Alabama in connection with cocaine trafficking, deputies said.

What we know:

On Sunday, April 13, drug enforcement agents with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office conducted an operation in Hartselle, Alabama, resulting in the seizure of a significant quantity of cocaine.

Ruben Delacruz Diaz, 24, of Labelle, Florida, was arrested in connection with the investigation.

According to authorities, Diaz faces a charge of trafficking in cocaine after agents and deputies discovered two kilograms of the substance concealed in his vehicle.

What we don't know:

We don't know what led authorities to target Diaz specifically in the operation or how long he had allegedly been involved in trafficking.

What's next:

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $250,000.

Additionally, an ICE detainer has been placed on Diaz pending verification of his immigration status.

