Florida man arrested after drug bust uncovers dog-fighting operation, 9-foot alligator

The Brief A Jacksonville drug raid led to the arrest of 49-year-old Marquis Williams and the discovery of a disturbing dog-fighting operation and a 9-foot alligator. Officers found neglected animals, fighting equipment, and evidence suggesting the alligator may have been fed other animals on the property. Williams faces multiple felony charges for drug possession, animal cruelty, and illegal wildlife possession.



A Florida man was arrested after a drug investigation on Jacksonville’s northwest side led authorities to uncover a dog-fighting ring, animal neglect, and a 9-foot alligator being kept in inhumane conditions, officials said.

What we know:

In March, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office received a tip about suspected drug activity at a residence. A search by SWAT, the Narcotics Unit, and task force officers turned up cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, and several firearms.

The suspect, 49-year-old Marquis Williams, was arrested and faces multiple felony drug and weapons charges.

Marquis Williams, 49 | CREDIT: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

While executing the search warrant, officers discovered signs of a dog-fighting operation, including fighting equipment, trophies, and neglected dogs—many of them injured, malnourished, and without access to water. Other neglected animals, such as raccoons and turtles, were also found.

The most shocking discovery was a 9-foot alligator confined in a dry, fenced enclosure with animal bones nearby, suggesting it had been fed other animals from the property.

9-foot alligator | CREDIT: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers safely removed the alligator.

What's next:

Williams now faces more than a dozen additional felony charges, including promoting dog fighting and illegally possessing an alligator.

The Florida man remains in custody at the Duval County Jail.

