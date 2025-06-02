Florida man caught stalking ex, admits watching her sleep for months: deputies

The Brief Jalen Vallejos was arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated stalking and attempted armed burglary, after he was found prowling a Deltona neighborhood late Sunday night wearing a ski mask. When questioned, he admitted he was on his way to his ex-girlfriend’s house to watch her sleep—an act he had been repeating for several months, according to deputies. Authorities also said he was carrying burglary tools at the time of his arrest.



A Florida man is facing multiple charges, including aggravated stalking, after he was caught prowling in a Volusia County neighborhood over the weekend, authorities said.

Deputies said 20-year-old Jalen Vallejos admitted he was on his way to his ex-girlfriend’s house and had been secretly watching her sleep for the past six to eight months.

He also claimed he vandalized the woman's home back in April, according to officials.

Man arrested for stalking ex-girlfriend, deputies say

What we know:

On June 1, at 11:30 p.m., a Volusia County sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the area around Fort Smith Boulevard and E Normandy Boulevard in Deltona.

According to an arrest report, there had been a significant increase in car break-ins and burglaries in the neighborhood.

The deputy spotted Vallejos walking through the area with a ski mask on his head, using his hands to conceal his face.

Deputies said he was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and carrying gloves in his pocket, along with a knife and lock-picking tools.

Jalen Vallejos (Credit: Volusia County Jail and Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

When questioned, Vallejos initially said he was out walking to help with his insomnia and was hiding his face with his hands because he was reportedly cold.

However, he later told deputies that he wasn’t sure what he intended to do that night but feared his behavior might escalate.

Authorities said he used his father's truck to drive to the neighborhood. Inside the vehicle, deputies uncovered a backpack with duct tape, wire cutters, spray paint, and a sledgehammer, which Vallejos said he would potentially use to break through a door or use against the ex's father if confronted.

Vallejos was arrested and faces charges of aggravated stalking, attempted armed burglary, loitering or prowling, possession of burglary tools, and criminal mischief.

According to the arrest report, the former couple dated from 2022 until six months ago. The ex-girlfriend told law enforcement that she ended the relationship and no longer wished to see him, but he repeatedly tried to contact her by phone and showed up at her residence after being told to stop.

What's next:

Vallejos is being held in the Volusia County jail without bond. He is set to appear before a judge at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

