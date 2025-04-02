Naked Florida man with beer, women's underwear arrested for exposure at crowded beach: deputies

The Brief A Florida man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself at a beach located at Topsail State Park. The 60-year-old Freeport man was found naked between two beach umbrellas. He had multiple beer cans next to him and a pair of women's underwear, according to deputies. He was booked into jail for exposure of sexual organs, officials said.



A Florida man was taken to jail after he allegedly exposed himself while at a public beach, authorities said.

What we know:

Martin Lebouef, 60, of Freeport, was arrested on March 27, after deputies responded to Topsail State Park following reports of a man possibly engaged in sexual acts on the beach, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies discovered the naked man sitting between two umbrellas with multiple beer cans next to him and a pair of women’s underwear, although there were no women with him.

Booking photo of Martin Lebouef (Credit: Walton County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

It was a crowded day at the beach, with many families out and about, "but fortunately, two adults were the only ones who saw him expose himself," the sheriff's office said in a social media post regarding the incident.

MORE NEWS: Florida woman swings conch shell at man, later arrested for felony battery: police

Latest developments:

Lebouef was arrested and booked into the Walton County jail for exposure of sexual organs, officials said.

He was released the next day on a $2,500 bond.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: