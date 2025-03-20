Florida man points gun at man at karaoke bar after getting 'upset' about the music: police

The Brief A Florida man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at a customer outside a sports bar. According to police, the man became upset about the music and the karaoke machine not working and pulled out a gun after another customer tried to calm him down.



A Florida man was taken to jail for pulling a gun on a man at a karaoke bar after becoming upset about the music, authorities said.

He was arrested in Pinellas County on charges including felony aggravated assault, according to an arrest report obtained by FOX 35 News.

What we know:

On March 15, Clearwater Police responded to the Overtime Sports Bar on Sunset Point Road regarding an incident in which a man pointed a gun at another patron.

Authorities identified the suspect as 34-year-old Aaron Jablonski of Harbor.

Booking photo of Aaron Jablonski via Pinellas County jail

According to the police, Jablonski "became upset" because the karaoke machine was malfunctioning.

After leaving the bar, still upset about the music, Jablonski was confronted outside by a patron who tried to calm him down.

That's when Jablonski allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at the patron, and said, "I don't f**king care." He then turned away, "racked a round out of his gun" and walked off, the report stated.

The victim went back into the bar, and alerted authorities.

Jablonski was later booked into the local county jail and was released on bond three days later, jail records show.

What we don't know:

Jablonski is facing an additional charge for being a felon in possession of a firearm, but we don't know what his previous felony conviction was, or why he wasn't legally allowed to possess a gun.

What's next:

According to court documentation, Jablonski was ordered by a judge to stay away from the Overtime Sports Bar and to have no contact with the victim.

An additional court date has not been set.

