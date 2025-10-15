Alleged car thief returns stolen car after finding child inside, deputies say

The Brief William Mullis is accused of stealing a woman's car from a gas station with a toddler in the back seat. According to the child's mother, Mullis returned after realizing the child was present and apologized. Mullis was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and kidnapping/confinement of a child under 13 years old.



A Florida man had to turn around moments after he allegedly stole a woman's car from a gas station because he realized there was a child in the back seat, according to the sheriff's office.

William Mullis, 53, from Cocoa, was arrested and booked into the Brevard County Jail for grand theft of a motor vehicle and kidnapping/confinement of a child under 13 years old, according to jail records and the arrest affidavit.

What we know:

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office responded to the Sunoco gas station on U.S. 1 on Tuesday morning, Oct. 14.

A woman told deputies that she was inside the gas station when a man, later identified as Mullis, hopped into her vehicle and drove away — all while her 1-year-old child was in the backseat, the report said.

Mullis eventually returned to the gas station after realizing the child's existence.

William Mullis booking photo (Credit: Brevard County Jail)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not revealed a motive behind the alleged theft of the car.

Surveillance video shows alleged crime

Caught on Camera:

The entire incident was apparently caught on surveillance video at the gas station.

According to the report, the video showed Mullis standing in front of the gas station and getting inside the video. He then stopped briefly before turning on U.S. 1 before reversing and parking the vehicle back at the gas station.

The child's mother opened up the driver's door and talked with Mullis, she told police. She said Mullis apologized and said he wouldn't have hopped in if he knew the child was inside the car.