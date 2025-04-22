VIDEO: Florida man casually offers officer a vodka spritzer during police chase, officials say

The Brief Florida deputies began chasing after a suspect who allegedly stole alcohol from a local market and sped off. During the chase, the man, later identified as Richard Smith, appeared to casually offer a deputy trying to stop him a can of Ketel One vodka spritz. Smith was ultimately arrested and faces multiple charges, including petit theft, DUI and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.



Florida deputies were left stunned when a suspect, in the midst of a vehicle chase, casually offered them alcohol, according to authorities.

After the pursuit, the man questioned the reason for his arrest and, according to body camera footage, asked deputies, "You guys had fun, though, right?"

What we know:

On Saturday, shortly before 3 p.m., deputies responded to the Spring Lake Market after receiving a report that a man – later identified as Richard Smith – had allegedly stolen multiple items, including alcoholic beverages.

Authorities said the 39-year-old Miami man was in a black minivan and was reportedly driving circles around the store, but sped off when law enforcement arrived.

As a result, a miles-long chase began, which ended in the parking lot of a business at Sebring Airport.

‘I was just going to give you a drink’

During the chase, Smith allegedly held out a can of Ketel One vodka spritz out of his vehicle's window as he drove by a deputy that was trying to get him to pull over.

(Credit: Highlands County Sheriff's Office)

"I was just going to give you a drink, that’s it," Smith said to the deputy as he passed him, according to authorities and body camera video.

Soon after, deputies said Smith tried to ram two of their patrol vehicles, but ultimately had his tires flattened by law enforcement spike strips.

Smith was then tased following the crash and a "smoke break" and was arrested. While being handcuffed, deputies said Smith asked why he was being arrested and said to deputies, "You guys had fun, though, right?"

(Credit: Highlands County Sheriff's Office)

‘This one… might make the books’

What they're saying:

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office released body camera and dashcam footage on social media capturing the deputies’ encounter with Smith, accompanied by a caption that read: "Strange things happen all the time when you’re in law enforcement. This one, however, might make the books."

"We would be very interested to hear from anyone else who has been offered a vodka spritzer by their suspect in the middle of a vehicle pursuit. Or that the same suspect calmly tried to walk away from a crash, puffing on a cigarette, despite being surrounded by deputies."

What's next:

Smith faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, DUI, refusal to submit to a DUI test and petit theft.

He's being held on a $120,000 bond.

