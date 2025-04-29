Naked Florida man caught trying to break into woman's home, deputies say: 'Birthday suit bandit'

The Brief Matthew Hunter, of Palm Coast, is accused of trying to break into his neighbor's home while naked, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. The 63-year-old man was arrested on charges of attempted burglary, criminal mischief and exposure of sex organs.



A Florida man is being labeled as a "birthday suit bandit" by deputies after they said he tried to break into a Flagler County home while naked.

Matthew Hunter, 63, of Palm Coast, is now facing charges of attempted burglary, exposure of sex organs and criminal mischief.

‘Birthday suit bandit’: Man tries to break into woman's home, per deputies

The backstory:

On Saturday, April 26, shortly after midnight, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call about a nude man, later identified as Hunter, who was trying to break into a residence on Foxhall Lane in Palm Coast.

Matthew Hunter (Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

The woman inside the home called 911 after she heard what sounded like a knife trying to cut through the lock on her front door.

When deputies arrived, they found Hunter walking away from the woman's house – completely naked, as described. They also discovered gouge marks on the door frame and molding.

Dig deeper:

According to an arrest report, Hunter is the woman's neighbor. The affidavit states that the woman saw Hunter through her front window as he yelled that he was going to come inside the home and demanded that she open the door.

Deputies later spoke with Hunter's wife at their home, who said her husband had been drinking heavily and was taking psychiatric medication.

She admitted she was afraid of him but had no idea he had left their home, as she had been asleep.

What's next:

Flagler County court records show that Hunter is expected to appear for an arraignment hearing on May 27 at 8:30 a.m.

