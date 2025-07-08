Florida man clings to back of moving UPS truck to avoid deputies after Lowe's shoplifting attempt: officials

The Brief A Florida man allegedly tried to steal $1,500 worth of merchandise from Lowe’s, then fled on the back of a UPS truck. Deputies tracked him down with help from a citizen. He was arrested on a shoplifting charge.



A Florida man found himself behind bars on a shoplifting charge after he tried to steal nearly $1,500 in merchandise from a Lowe's store in Flagler County, authorities said.

Deputies said the man tried to evade arrest by hopping onto the back of a UPS truck.

What we know:

On July 3, Flagler County Sheriff's deputies were called to a Lowe's in Palm Coast in response to a shoplifting attempt.

According to officials, the suspect — later identified as 31-year-old Michael Daversa of Holly Hill — attempted to steal nearly $1,500 worth of merchandise. However, he abandoned the items and ran off before deputies arrived.

Shortly afterward, deputies received a report from a concerned citizen who spotted a man riding on the back of a UPS truck along Palm Coast Parkway.

The UPS driver eventually stopped the truck and ordered the man to get off, which he did near Lupia Court.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office's Problem Area Crime Enforcement Unit detectives and the Real Time Crime Center tracked Daversa's movements which confirmed the man riding on the truck was their shoplifting suspect, Daversa.

He was arrested on a shoplifting – grand theft charge. He was booked into the Flagler County jail on a $15,000 bond.

‘He tried to get away’

What they're saying:

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly credited the vigilant citizen for helping catch the suspect.

"Thanks to a citizen seeing something and saying something, we were able to get this thief off the streets," Staly said in a statement. "He tried to get away on a UPS truck, but instead earned himself free same-day delivery to the Green Roof Inn."

