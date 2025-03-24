UberEats driver attacked by Florida man over alcohol delivery, deputies say

The Brief A Deltona man is facing charges of aggravated assault and simple battery after he allegedly attacked a woman who was working as an UberEats driver late Saturday night over an alcohol order, according to an arrest report. The woman told deputies the attack happened after he refused to provide her with identification, which is company policy for alcohol order, officials said.



A Central Florida man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked an UberEats driver regarding an alcohol delivery over the weekend.

What we know:

On Saturday, March 22, shortly after 11 p.m., Volusia County deputies responded to a home on Courtland Boulevard in Deltona following report of a fight.

Deputies spoke with a woman who was working as an UberEats driver. She explained that she had received an order to deliver multiple bottles of alcohol to a man later identified as 31-year-old Myles Webb.

The woman arrived at Webb's home to complete the delivery, while her boyfriend, who typically accompanies her for safety, remained in the vehicle.

According to an arrest affidavit, the UberEats driver asked Webb for his ID, as required by the company for alcohol orders. When Webb allegedly refused, she informed him that she would have to return the alcohol to the store.

As she began to walk away, the affidavit states that Webb "grabbed her from behind, wrenching her left arm." He then grabbed the bag containing the alcohol, which was wrapped around her arm, and dragged her toward his house before pulling a glass bottle of alcohol out of the bag, the report said.

The driver managed to free her arm, causing the bottles of alcohol to fall to the ground.

Her boyfriend ran over in her defense and that's when deputies said Webb "grabbed the glass alcohol bottle, raised it above his head in an aggressive and threatening manner," before ordering them both to leave his property, according to the report.

The couple ran toward their car as Webb briefly followed but then returned to his home.

When deputies attempted to speak with Webb, he refused to answer the door, authorities said.

Law enforcement determined there was probable cause to charge Webb with two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of simple battery.

What's next:

Webb was booked into the Volusia County jail and is scheduled to appear before a judge for his first court appearance on Monday afternoon.

FOX 35 News has reached out to Uber regarding the situation and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

